Take the CUKTECH 10 Power Bank home for a mere $27.99

It used to happen to me all the time. I’d go about my day, and when I most needed my phone, it would die on me! No more! Now I carry around a handy battery pack with me, and my phone can make it through a day or two without breaking a sweat. If you want this peace of mind, and would rather not spend much, the CUKTECH 10 Power Bank is among our favorites, and it is only $27.99 right now! Buy the CUKTECH 10 Power Bank for just $27.99 ($12 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. As a “limited time deal,” the discount is applied automatically. Just keep in mind that only the Gray version is discounted this low. The Black model is going for $39.99.

CUKTECH 10 Power Bank CUKTECH 10 Power Bank The Cuktech 10 power bank is packed with 10,000mAh of power, multiple-ports, and a maximum output of 100W per port. This power bank is compatible with most fast-charging protocols. See price at Amazon Save $12.00 Limited Time Deal!

While CUKTECH is a bit of an unknown brand, it is one of our favorite power bank brands. It makes solid products that perform very well and compete very close to the big guys, all for a fraction of the price, especially if you can get one at a sale like this one.

The CUKTECH 10 Power Bank is quite the treat. For starters, it is super portable, measuring only 143 x 45 x 33mm and weighing 287g. It’s often compared to a Snickers candy bar. This means you can easily carry it in a larger pocket, or in any bag or purse.

The main screen gives you a live status of what’s going on with the battery. You can see which ports are in use, their wattage, the battery charge status, and more.

Don’t let the size fool you. This little battery pack can output a maximum of 150W! It beats many much larger power banks. The faster USB-C port can reach 100W (or 120W with supported Xiaomi devices). This means you can charge most smartphones at full speed, and it can also handle tablets and many laptops very efficiently. Even the USB-A port can reach 33W, which is pretty fast for this port.

Because it is smaller, the battery is also smaller. The 10,000mAh unit should be enough to take you through a full day with ease, though. For reference, an average smartphone has about 5,000mAh.

Want in on the deal? Make sure to act quickly. The offer could disappear at any moment.

Extra Deal: For those who need more

If the CUKTECH 10 Power Bank isn’t enough for your needs, here’s a nice deal we came across today. The Anker SOLIX C300X is technically a power station, but it is one of the smallest, most portable ones around. This means you can easily carry it around during hikes, camping trips, or picnics.

It’s also much more capable. The max output is 300W, with support for 600W peaks! It has a 288Wh battery capacity (equivalent to 90,000mAh). You’ll also get much more in terms of ports. It even has three AC outlets! Additionally, you’ll have access to three USB-C connections, a USB-A port, and a car socket.

As if all of that weren’t enough, the unit supports 100W solar panel charging. This means you can harness the power of the sun to keep your devices running during extended trips. It’s pretty fitting that it also has an integrated light bar for those dark nights.