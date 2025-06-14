Hot deal: Grab the CUKTECH 10 Power Bank for just $23.99!

Paul Jones / Android Authority

Are you looking for a handy power bank to keep your devices charged on the go? I haven’t seen a deal this good in a while. The CUKTECH 10 Power Bank is still one of our favorites, portable battery packs, and you can buy it for a mere $23.99 right now! That’s a hefty discount on the $39.99 full price. Buy the CUKTECH 10 Power Bank for just $23.99 ($16 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount comes in the form of two coupons that will show up on the purchase page. First, apply the 30% coupon, then click on Redeem to get another 10% discount (coupon code: 61OP3GVPOKVJ).

CUKTECH 10 Power Bank

While not a huge brand, we’re big fans of the CUKTECH power banks. These offer excellent performance, really nice designs, and all at prices lower than the main competition. Not to mention, offers like this one make the deal even sweeter!

The CUKTECH 10 Power Bank is a fantastic portable battery pack. It comes with a 10,000mAh battery capacity. An average phone nowadays has about 5,000mAh. Considering energy loss, this means you should charge your phone fully, then have some battery left over for another boost.

Furthermore, it has a max output of 100W, which is really nice for a battery of this size. This max output can only be reached using the USB-C port. Meanwhile, the USB-A connection offers a 33W output.

There’s a little screen in the front, which offers a live view of the power bank’s status, as well as its ports.

At $23.99, you really can’t go wrong with this one. Sure, there are better ones out there, with bigger batteries and more speed, but considering the price and size, this is a nice daily commuter tool that won’t break the bank. Catch this deal while it’s hot!

Extra deal: If you need an upgrade!

If you need something more powerful, you can also get the UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 25,000mAh 200W. It’s on sale for $79.99, down from $129.99. That’s a significant price upgrade, even if discounted, but this is also a much more capable power bank.

For starters, it has a much larger 25,000mAh battery capacity. Also, it has a max output of 200W. There are two USB-C ports here, one of which can reach 140W, while the other maxes out at 100W. The USB-A port maxes out at 22.5W.

It’s still relatively portable, which is nice. It also has a display that shows the battery pack’s live status.