The best Cricket Wireless deals of October 2025

Cricket is the no-contract subsidiary of AT&T, offering customers a way to get affordable smartphones with cheap prepaid plans while still having in-store support and many other benefits that you’d find with traditional postpaid service. While pricing is already quite low, Cricket occasionally has some pretty sweet deals for both new and existing customers. Below, we’ve rounded up the top promotions available heading into October of 2025.

Get an unlimited plan for just $15 per month

Don’t need multiple lines, but looking for deeper savings? You can get service for as little as $15 a month for the first three months, or $25 a month if you commit to a 12-month plan. While this might seem odd, keep in mind you can’t keep renewing the 3-month discounted plan. After you pay for the first three months, you’ll effectively continue to pay the normal non-discounted rate going forward.

Get a new smartphone for free

Right now, Cricket Wireless is offering several Android phones for free. You have to switch your old number over to Cricket (from a carrier other than AT&T), then sign up for a plan of at least $30 or $60 per month, depending on the device you want. As with all phones sold by Cricket, these handsets must be used on the carrier for six months before they can be truly unlocked.

Cricket Wireless phone deals

While not completely free, signing up for a Cricket Wireless plan can secure you some solid savings on higher-end phones, as with the deals mentioned above. That includes the Samsung Galaxy S25 and several others. Here are some of the best phone deals for those interested in a device that’s mid-range or higher:

