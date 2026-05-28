This open source app lets you free your Oura Ring from its subscription

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR A developer has created an open-source desktop app called “Cracked Oura.”

The app allows you to view your Oura Ring data without a subscription.

However, the app is missing a few features, such as women’s health, symptom radar, and texts about sleep and readiness.

Today, Oura announced the latest entry into its smart ring lineup — the Oura Ring 5. Not only does the hardware have a smaller and sleeker profile, but it’s also claimed to last an extra day (up to nine days) compared to its predecessor. It’s not a cheap device either, with a starting price tag of $399, plus the required $70 per year subscription to access health data. However, you may be able to take that subscription out of the equation with an app called “Cracked Oura.”

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Published on GitHub earlier this year, Cracked Oura comes from developer Elmo Ahorinta. As the GitHub page explains, this app allows you to get around Oura’s paywall to access the data your smart ring gathers. Specifically, it’s an open-source desktop app that offers access to your health metrics, storing the data locally on your machine.

According to Ahorinta, the app works by using the export function on Oura’s website. “Anyone can request the data from their website and it comes with a bunch of CSVs that contain the data,” Ahorinta told 404Media. “My application just takes the CSVs and populates a database.” The developer adds that Cracked Oura automatically downloads the user’s data so they don’t have to manually.

Before you go install the app, know that it’s not exactly a perfect solution. Ahorinta tells 404Media: At the moment, my application misses some features that Oura has. For example, women’s health, symptom radar, and the front page’s short texts about sleep and readiness are features that would need reverse engineering. Also, features like recording your workout heart rate and adding tags requires the subscription. But other than that, my application can be used to visualize the same data points that Oura does. Something that’s also worth pointing out is that the GitHub page lists Claude as a contributor. Suggesting that Ahorinta made the app with the AI’s help. So if you have a problem with using a vibe-coded app, you may want to steer clear.

“I hope that other people would also contribute to this project and fix my bugs and bad design choices that I have made,” Ahorinta said. “I believe that this type of workaround applications could be made for any other wearable devices that have a subscription that gatekeep some parts of the data.”

Follow