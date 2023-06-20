This highly-rated Corsair keyboard has never been cheaper

We don’t often feature keyboard deals on Android Authority, but we rarely see one that’s quite this good. While it lasts, you can pick up the highly-rated Corsair K55 RGB PRO XT gaming keyboard for just $35.98 — a record-low price. Corsair K55 RGB PRO XT gaming keyboard for $35.98 ($44 off)

The gaming keyboard, which boasts a 4.6-star Amaozn rating from almost 14,000 reviews, usually sells for $80 and has never been available for under $45 since its release last year. That makes this an offer not to be missed.

Corsair K55 RGB PRO XT Gaming Keyboard Corsair K55 RGB PRO XT Gaming Keyboard The Corsair K55 RGB PRO XT is a full-featured gaming keyboard with per-key RGB, macro keys, and a palm rest. It is a great value for gamers who want a comfortable and customizable keyboard. See price at Amazon Save $44.01

The per-key RGB backlighting of the keyboard allows you to customize the color of each key or choose from one of the many pre-programmed lighting effects. The K55 RGB PRO XT also has six dedicated macro keys that can be programmed to perform any action you like. This is a great way to automate repetitive tasks or execute complex combos. For example, you could set up a macro to open your favorite game or website with a single press of a button. A detachable wrist rest is handy for long gaming sessions, and low-profile rubber dome switches provide a comfortable and responsive typing experience.

We can’t say how long this deal will last, so check it out while you can via the widget above.

