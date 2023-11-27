Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Corsair's gaming accessories are on sale for you, this Cyber Monday
Black Friday deals have continued over the weekend, spilling onto Cyber Monday. If you haven’t picked up something for yourself or for gifting in the upcoming holiday season, now is your last chance to score incredible deals. For gamers, Corsair as a brand is well respected for its gaming peripherals, and it has some fantastic offers on its lineup of gaming headphones, gaming mice, gaming keyboards, and more.
Deals on Corsair gaming headphones
Corsair’s gaming headphones tick a lot of boxes for gamers, and a bunch of them are still on discount for Cyber Monday:
- Corsair HS80 Max wireless gaming headset for $149.98 ($30 off)
- Corsair HS80 RGB wireless gaming headset for $94.99 ($55 off)
- Corsair HS80 RGB wired gaming headset for $79.97 ($20 off)
- Corsair Void Elite RGB wireless gaming headset for $69.99 ($40 off)
- Corsair HS65 Surround gaming headset for $39.98 ($30 off)
The HS80 Max wireless and HS80 wireless are down to their lowest price yet.
Cyber Monday deals on Corsair gaming mice
Now is an excellent time to upgrade to a gaming mouse, as Corsair has some interesting takes that would serve non-gaming use cases pretty well, too.
- Corsair M75 Air ultra-lightweight wireless gaming mouse for $99.99 ($50 off)
- Corsair Nightsword RGB gaming mouse with ten programmable buttons for $68.97 ($21 off)
- Corsair Scimitar RGB gaming mouse with 17 programmable buttons for $49.99 ($30 off)
- Corsair M65 RGB ultra tunable gaming mouse for $49.97 ($30 off)
- Corsair Harpoon RGB wireless gaming mouse with six programmable buttons for $39.99 ($20 off)
I like the concept of the Scimitar on non-gaming workflows, as it gives you a bunch of buttons you can easily access on your thumbs. I use a different mouse with programmable thumb buttons, and they have been reprogrammed for copying, pasting, and entering, which helps in my writing and editing workflow, saving me from double-key shortcuts.
Gaming keyboards on sale during Cyber Monday
Corsair’s gaming keyboard lineup is quite well respected in the space. Here are a bunch of them that are still on sale:
- Corsair K100 Air RGB wireless mechanical gaming keyboard with Cherry MX Ultra low profile switches for $199.99 ($80 off)
- Corsair K100 RGB wired mechanical gaming keyboard with Cherry MX Speed switches for $179.99 ($70 off)
- Corsair K100 RGB wired optical-mechanical gaming keyboard with OPX switches for $159.99 ($90 off)
- Corsair K70 Pro Mini RGB wireless mechanical gaming keyboard with Cherry MX Speed switches, 60% for $129.99 ($50 off)
- Corsair K70 Pro RGB wired mechanical gaming keyboard with Cherry MX Speed switches for $109.99 ($70 off)
- Corsair K60 RGB wired optical-mechanical gaming keyboard with OPX switches, tenkeyless for $79.99 ($99.99 off)
- Corsair K70 Core RGB wired mechanical gaming keyboard with Corsair MLX Red Linear switches and palm rest for $74.99 ($35 off)
Though the discount may look modest, many of these keyboards are at their lowest price yet.
