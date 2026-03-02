Corning debuts Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3, its toughest protective smartphone glass yet

TL;DR Corning has unveiled Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3, claiming it is its “toughest” protective smartphone glass to date.

The new material is tested to withstand repeated drops from one meter onto simulated asphalt and falls exceeding two meters onto concrete-like surfaces.

The glass makes its debut on the Motorola Razr Fold’s cover screen.

Corning is a big name in the protective glass industry, with its products used across multiple smartphones and other portable devices. Today, it announced its “toughest” solution ever, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3.

Per Corning’s tests, the new glass offers “substantial advantages in repeated drop scenarios” and “survived at least 20 repeated drops from one meter onto surfaces simulating asphalt.” Additionally, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 could withstand falls from heights greater than two meters onto material akin to concrete.

This hardier glass is particularly great news for those prone to dropping their devices, and more importantly, for bolstering general smartphone durability.

Interestingly, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 won’t debut on a traditional form factor smartphone. Instead, it debuts on the book-style Motorola’s RAZR Fold‘s cover screen, which itself broke cover at CES 2026.

It’s unclear when the material will make its bow on other smartphones, though, but those who struggle to handle their devices should be on the lookout for it in the coming months.

