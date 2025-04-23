Core 2 Duo shows off a clever little accessory that Pebble fans will appreciate

TL;DR Eric Migicovsky shared a video of the Core 2 Duo in its packaging, along with a charging dongle that will ship with the device.

The dongle connects USB-C to the classic Pebble-style charging port, designed in collaboration with Nomad.

The device still needs software work before shipping can begin.

Following months of buzz, you can now catch a real glimpse of the Core 2 Duo’s final form — not just the smartwatch itself but also the new USB-C charging dongle and simple packaging it will ship with.

Pebble founder Eric Migicovsky posted on X over the weekend to confirm that the first batch of complete Core 2 Duo units has arrived. While software work is still ongoing, he shared a short video showing the watch running. He also confirmed he’d connected it to his phone via Bluetooth and was able to download watch faces.

We’d already seen renders of the device, and the latest update doesn’t reveal much we didn’t already know about the watch itself. However, the follow-up post may be the more interesting part, with Migicovsky revealing early samples of the packaging and a compact USB-C dongle that connects to the standard Pebble-style charging port.

Designed in collaboration with Nomad, the dongle offers a portable way to power the device with standard USB-C connectors. It’s small enough to attach to a keychain or stash in a bag, and should be a reassuring option for longtime Pebble fans.

No shipping date has been confirmed yet, but this video update is a strong sign that things are moving swiftly toward launch.

