Creator of new Pebble OS watches reveals info about color options, design quirks, and more

TL;DR Pebble founder Eric Migicovsky has shared more details about the Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2 watches in a new blog post.

The Pebble OS-powered devices are designed for simplicity, long battery life, and hands-on customization.

Migicovsky clarified features, shipping plans, and design decisions.

Last week, we got our first look at two unusual new smartwatches running Pebble OS, with long battery life, e-paper screens, and a minimalist approach to smart features. Pebble founder Eric Migicovsky has now published a blog post offering more detail on how they work, who they’re for, and why his team decided to build them in the first place.

As we reported at the time, the Core Time 2 and Core 2 Duo aren’t typical smartwatches. The former is a premium metal device with a color touchscreen, while the latter is a more affordable black-and-white model that reuses components from the original Pebble 2. Both are built by Core Devices — Migicovsky’s new company — and run an open-source version of Pebble OS. They’re designed to last up to 30 days on a charge, use physical buttons for navigation, and prioritize simplicity over smartphone-style features.

The watches are expected to be available in very limited quantities, and Migicovsky notes in the blog that the black Core 2 Duo is already sold out. A few more units might become available over the coming months, but there won’t be a traditional retail launch. Migicovsky says updates will go out to the mailing list if additional stock appears.

The watches will work with iPhones as well as Android phones.

Some design decisions have raised questions — particularly the Core 2 Duo’s use of Pebble 2-era buttons, which are known to degrade under certain conditions. Migicovsky explains that this was a trade-off that allowed them to ship a functional black-and-white watch quickly and that minor improvements have been made to boost durability. For those concerned, the upcoming Core Time 2 uses a completely new design with metal buttons.

Other new insights include the confirmation that international orders will ship from Asia, likely Hong Kong, to avoid US-specific customs fees and tariffs. There’s also good news for those hoping to customize the Core Time 2 — color options are coming, with buyers able to choose from at least three finishes closer to shipping. The watches will ship with basic silicone straps, but standard 22mm spring bars make them easily swappable.

In terms of functionality, Migicovsky reiterates that the watches will work with iPhones as well as Android phones — just like the original Pebbles. iOS users will get notifications, calendar integration, music control, and app downloads, though replies to notifications won’t be supported. He emphasizes that this isn’t meant to be a criticism of Apple, just a heads-up for users to manage expectations. He also reiterated that there will be new apps for iOS and Android before the watches ship.

Core Devices

The blog strongly emphasizes community focus. For example, in response to user demand, the team is exploring the possibility of adding a compass to Core Time 2. Developers are already helping build and adapt firmware, and future blog posts will dive into topics like SDK access, Full hardware details, and the software roadmap.

Migicovsky adds many heartfelt thanks to former Pebble users, team members, and the broader community that kept the platform alive. The overall tone makes clear that this is a personal project built on a decade of history and aimed at those who still care about what made Pebble special.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like