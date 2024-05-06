How to contact a seller on Amazon before or after a purchase

When you shop on Amazon, you might assume that what you’re buying is shipped and sold by Amazon. That might be the case for many products, especially those with Prime shipping. Some product deliveries might mention “Fulfilled by Amazon” or list a third-party seller. In this case, you might have to contact the seller rather than Amazon’s customer service with any questions. Here’s how to contact a seller on Amazon before and after making a purchase.

Products sold by third-party seller Check if it’s a third-party seller by looking at the Ships from and Sold by section below the Buy now button on the right-hand side of the product page. If it is a third-party seller, click on the name next to Sold by .

. On the next page, click on Ask a question.

You will be taken to the Amazon Seller Messaging Assistant. If contacting the seller prior to purchasing the product, click An item for sale. Select the product and go through the default FAQs. If you want to ask about something else, click on Other and type in your question. The seller will receive the question through the Buyer-Seller Messenger Service, and you will receive an email with the response.

Products sold by Amazon You don’t need to contact a separate seller if the item is sold and fulfilled by Amazon. Since Amazon themselves are the seller, you can use their customer service channels to address any issues you have with the order. Here’s how you can contact Amazon customer service: Your Orders: This is the most convenient option. Go to Your Orders on your Amazon account and locate the specific order you have questions about. There will be a Problem with order button. Click on that and choose the relevant topic from the list. You’ll then see a Contact seller option. This will allow you to send a message to Amazon’s customer service team regarding the order.

This is the most convenient option. Go to on your Amazon account and locate the specific order you have questions about. There will be a button. Click on that and choose the relevant topic from the list. You’ll then see a option. This will allow you to send a message to Amazon’s customer service team regarding the order. Amazon Help Center: You can also visit the Amazon Help Center and search for your specific issue. There are various resources and guides available that might address your concern.

Whichever method you choose, you can expect a response from Amazon customer service within a few business days.

After making a purchase, you can find the product in your order history. Click on Returns and orders at the top right corner of the Amazon website. Click on View order details next to the order information.

at the top right corner of the Amazon website. Click on next to the order information. On the order details page, click on the seller name next to Sold by.

Click Ask a question to open the Seller Messaging Assistant. If you’ve already purchased a product, you’ll see An order I’ve placed. You can pick from the default options or click on Others to ask a question. You will receive a response from the seller via email.

