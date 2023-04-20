Poll: Do you consider spatial audio when buying earbuds?

Lily Katz / Android Authority

Spatial audio is the newest feature hitting earbuds, bringing 360-degree sound for greater immersion. Google, Apple, Samsung, and Microsoft all have their own takes on the tech, so you don’t need to look too hard to find it.

Then again, is this something you actually consider when buying a new pair of earbuds? That’s what we’d like to find out in our featured poll today. You can go ahead and vote below and leave a comment if you’d like to explain your choice.

Do you consider spatial audio when buying earbuds? 147 votes Yes, it's one of several priorities 12 % Yes, but it's a nice to have 18 % No, I don't consider spatial audio 56 % What's spatial audio? 14 %

The biggest reason to consider the tech is the immersion factor, as it can make for a more enjoyable experience when watching suitable video content. Some music streaming services support the tech too.

Then again, spatial audio might not be for everyone. For one, it’s better suited for videos, but you might prefer to watch this content in front of the TV and without earbuds, to begin with. You might also struggle to tell the difference between spatial audio and traditional audio in many situations.

