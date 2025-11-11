CMF Watch 3 Pro drops back to its record-low price of just $79

I am all about paying less. The CMF Watch 3 Pro is already quite affordable at just $99, but today you can get it for even less! It’s on sale for $79, which is still a record-low price. It’s actually the same offer we saw during Prime Big Deal Days. Buy the CMF Watch 3 Pro for just $79 ($20 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” The discount applies to all color versions available: Ash Grey, Dark Grey, Light Green, and Orange.

The CMF Watch 3 Pro is an excellent smartwatch, but it operates in a slightly different way compared to what we typically cover. This one doesn’t run on Wear OS (and obviously doesn’t use watchOS either). Instead, Nothing created its own OS for it, but the additions may be enticing to many of you.

This watch comes with a great set of features, including dual-band GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and an impressive battery life of up to 13 days, among others. If you care about fitness capabilities, this one gets the complete package. You will enjoy a four-channel heart rate sensor and over 130 sport modes. The app will offer insights, and it even has a running coach. Of course, it can also monitor your sleep, among other functions.

The rest of the experience is pretty nice, too. It has a 1.43-inch circular AMOLED screen with a 466 x 466 resolution, and the brightness can go up to 670 nits.

My main gripe with it is that it has no support for contactless payments, but if you don’t care about that, it offers a very complete experience at a much more accessible price point. It even integrates ChatGPT, which is a very unique addition.

Jump on this deal while you can! The discount might not last very long.

