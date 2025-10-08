Lowest price of 2025: CMF Watch 3 Pro slashed to just $79

Get ready to upgrade your wristwear with a fantastic smartwatch offer. Experience a blend of style and technology with the CMF Watch 3 Pro, now featuring an irresistible discount. Get the CMF Watch 3 Pro for only $79 (20% off)

This Amazon Prime Day, the CMF Watch 3 Pro is available for just $79, down from its usual price of $99. That’s a tempting 20% off the recommended retail price, marking its lowest cost this year.

This wearable stands out with its superb 1.43-inch circular AMOLED display, ensuring clear visuals with a resolution of 466 x 466 and brightness between 650 and 670 nits.

It’s not just about looks; the watch supports dual-band GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and more for precise outdoor tracking. It also boasts an impressive battery life of up to 13 days under typical use, dropping to about 4.5 days with intensive features like Always-On Display. Health and fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the four-channel heart rate sensor and over 130 sport modes. The smartwatch also supports Bluetooth calling, gesture shortcuts, and seamless integration with health apps.

Remember, these great deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. If you’re not a member yet, consider signing up to take advantage of this offer. Amazon offers a 30-day trial, so you can explore other discounts during Prime Day.

