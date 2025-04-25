CMF is teasing a unique camera accessory for the Phone 2 Pro

Nothing / CMF

TL;DR CMF has released another teaser for the Phone 2 Pro.

The teaser includes a close-up image of what appears to be a lens attachment.

The CMF Phone 1 is a semi-modular phone that allows you to attach different cases and accessories to the body. Like its predecessor, the CMF Phone 2 Pro will adopt the same semi-modular design. Leading up to the upcoming launch, the sub-brand has now teased one of the new accessories you’ll be able to put on the next-gen budget Android device.

As we’ve gotten closer to the release, CMF has been dropping Phone 2 Pro teaser after teaser. With three more days to go until launch, the company has shared its latest, and presumably last, teaser for the handset on X (formerly Twitter).

This teaser doesn’t include the phone, but rather an accessory for the device. Specifically, the image features a close-up of what appears to be an orange-colored attachable lens. Considering that the phone maker teased the rear triple camera setup last week, this teaser feels appropriate. It’s unknown if the company will offer this lens in different colors to match the device’s other colorways, which include orange, green, white, and black.

In addition to the Phone 2 Pro, the April 28 event will also serve as a launch for a collection of new audio products. This includes the CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.