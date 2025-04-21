Nothing reveals CMF Phone 2 Pro's design, but hints at even more surprises

TL;DR Nothing has unveiled the CMF Phone 2 Pro’s design ahead of the official launch set for April 28.

The design showcase video confirms a triple-camera setup with separate camera rings, dual-tone back panel, and an extra button likely for Essential Space.

Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis has teased a second “distinct design expression” that will be revealed on launch day.

Nothing’s bold approach to design is a breath of fresh air in the smartphone industry, especially in the budget phone segment. The company is preparing to launch its next budget phone under the CMF by Nothing sub-brand, to be officially announced on April 28. Ahead of the launch, the company has finally revealed the design of the CMF Phone 2 Pro, showing off the phone in two colors.

Nothing has officially shared the design of the upcoming CMF Phone 2 Pro through its social media account. The phone’s design continues along the lines of the CMF Phone 1, but there are enough changes to make the CMF Phone 2 Pro stand out.

For similarities, the orange color back is as vivid as ever, with the exposed screws contrasting very well. The rotating dial is also retained on the bottom of the device. All of this indicates that we’re likely to see a continuation of the replaceable back design, a rather signature aspect of the first-generation phone in the lineup.

New this time is that the camera rings are now separated instead of being a combined island. Further, there are three cameras this time, but we don’t know if there will be a non-Pro phone with a two-camera setup too. The back also has a dual-tone finish, which gets accentuated very well on the white color variant.

Subtly, we can spot an extra button on the device. In these images, the large volume rocker is on the right side, with the power button on the left flanked by this extra button. The button could be the Essential Key button handling some features related to Essential Space, similar to what we have seen on the Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro.

Co-founder Akis Evangelidis mentions on X that the CMF Phone 2 Pro has “two distinct design expressions.” The above two colors form one expression, and the company will reveal the second one at launch on April 28.

In addition to the CMF Phone 2 Pro, the company is expected to launch the CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus. We’ll have to wait for the launch to learn more about these upcoming products.

