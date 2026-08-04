Nothing launches CMF Clip Pro to fix open-ear audio's biggest flaws

TL;DR Nothing has launched the new CMF Clip Pro under its CMF sub-brand for just $99.

The CMF Clip Pro open-ear earbuds weigh 6.5g each and use a three-point clip structure with a flexible 0.5mm titanium wire C-bridge to eliminate wearing fatigue.

Other notable features include a rotatable and customizable Smart Dial on the case, LDAC support, and an app-controlled Sound Seal system to minimize audio leakage.

Nothing was reportedly said to be shifting to an AI-first strategy, with wearables and audio products taking priority over smartphones in a phased rollout. While the company didn’t comment on the report, Nothing’s CMF sub-brand has now officially announced the CMF Clip Pro, an open-ear earbud that marks the company’s entry into the increasingly crowded open-ear audio race.

With the CMF Clip Pro, Nothing is tackling the real-world problems of wearing fatigue and sound quality that plague open-ear earbuds. The Clip Pro utilizes a distinctive three-point clip design that distributes clamping pressure across three contact points on the ear rather than focusing it on a single spot. The structure features a flexible titanium wire C-bridge wrapped in skin-friendly TPU, which Nothing says contours to virtually any ear shape.

With a weight of just 6.5g per earbud and a tiny 13.8mm listening ball, the hardware is designed to effectively “disappear” during all-day use.

Open-ear earbuds notoriously suffer from weak bass response, but CMF has packed a customized 10.8mm dual-magnet dynamic driver into the Clip Pro. Combined with what Nothing refers to as “Ultra Bass Technology,” the system is said to actively compensate for low-frequency loss to deliver a fuller sound without harsh treble distortion.

Crucially, the CMF Clip Pro is Hi-Res Audio certified and supports LDAC, AAC, and SBC codecs.

To prevent your music from spilling out to everyone nearby, Nothing has added a “sound seal system” controlled through the Nothing X app. The mode targets mid-to-high frequencies, reducing them to make sound leakage significantly less noticeable to nearby people, while claiming not to fundamentally alter the user’s listening experience. Users can set sound seal mode to Off, Calls Only, or Audio and Calls.

It wouldn’t be a Nothing product if it didn’t have a party trick. For the CMF Clip Pro, the charging case features CMF’s iconic, rotatable Smart Dial, which gives users direct tactile control over volume, playback, calls, and active modes once you set up a function to control. The earbuds themselves also feature responsive physical buttons.

For voice clarity, the earbuds employ a dedicated Voice Processing Unit (VPU) and a 4-mic setup to filter out environmental and wind noise.

Battery life is rated at up to 10 hours per charge for the earbuds, with a total of 32.5 hours including the charging case (extendable to 36 hours in Long Battery Mode). A quick 10-minute charge is said to give an extra four hours of playtime.

The CMF Clip Pro buds also feature Bluetooth 5.4, an IP54 dust- and water-resistance rating, dual-device connection, and a low-latency gaming mode.

CMF Clip Pro pricing and availability The CMF Clip Pro is priced at $99/£79 and comes in Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Coral. You can also pre-order it for $79 for a limited time through Nothing’s website, with shipments beginning August 15, 2026, in the US, UK, and Japan. The CMF Clip Pro will be available in Europe and the rest of the world (except India) from September 15, 2026.

Follow