More CMF by Nothing Phone 1 specs leak: A Nothing Phone 2a Lite?

The specs suggest that the upcoming phone could share some DNA with the Nothing Phone 2a.

Nothing is a relatively new company, but it already has its CMF sub-brand for cheaper products. We’ve heard for a while that a CMF smartphone could be on the way, and we’ve now got some apparent specs.

Developer and leaker MlgmXyysd posted purported CMF By Nothing Phone 1 specs on X. These specs suggest that the new CMF handset is derived from the Nothing Phone 2a in some ways.

The phone is said to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 series chipset, a 6.67-inch 120Hz OLED panel, 8GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging (down from 45W on the Phone 2a). The tipster also claimed that the device will be available in Black, Green, and Blue, while an Orange color scheme will be restricted to India.

This latest leak comes after a previous 91mobiles report listed purported specs. That report mentioned a 6.5-inch screen with Gorilla Glass, a 5,000mAh battery, 33W charging, and Black/White/Orange colors with a plastic body. It was also claimed that the CMF By Nothing Phone 1 would run Nothing OS and offer the same update policy as other Nothing phones (three years of OS updates and four years of security patches).

There are still a few unknowns about the device, though. There’s no word on camera details, storage, and whether it’ll have Glyph lighting like Nothing’s mainline handsets. So we’ll likely have to wait for more leaks to get these tidbits. But between the chipset, battery/RAM figures, and the screen, it looks like the handset could share some DNA with the Nothing Phone 2a.

