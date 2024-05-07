CMF by Nothing's first phone has key details revealed in new leak

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak may have revealed details about CMF by Nothing’s upcoming phone.

The phone is said to be an entry-level device that runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 5G chip.

It will reportedly come in three colors including orange, white, and black.

Only a few weeks ago, an Android smartphone made by Nothing’s sub-brand was discovered on the BIS certification site. At the time, almost no information was available on the device. However, that may have changed thanks to a new leak.

According to 91mobiles sources, CMF by Nothing’s upcoming phone will be called the CMF Phone 1. This device will reportedly feature a plastic body and will come in three color options that include black, white, and orange.

Meanwhile, the display is said to measure 6.5 inches and will have some version of Gorilla Glass protection. On the back, there is a single camera, however, nothing is known about the lens.

Sitting inside of the device will reportedly be a MediaTek Dimensity 5G chip. This SoC is said to be joined by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support.

On top of that, the device will run on Nothing OS, however, it won’t have all of the features that are available on Nothing’s other phones. The sources claim that CMF could announce three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

Although the details are mostly vague, it sounds like an affordable entry-level handset that will be a tier below the Nothing Phone 2a. Further supporting this, the price is alleged to be around Rs 12,000 in India (~$144 USD). For comparison, the Nothing Phone 2a sells for $349.

