CMF by Nothing expands product availability to the US and 14 other countries

CMF — a sub-brand from the makers of the Nothing Phone 2 — held the launch of its inaugural product lineup back in September. The lineup was initially only available in one region, but the company is now expanding availability to 15 additional countries, with more to come down the line.

CMF has announced that its products are now available in 15 more countries, including the US, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Australia, and more. This product collection includes the Buds Pro, Watch Pro, and Power 65W GaN. The company says it has plans to come to 26 more markets before the end of the year.

CMF

Previously, the products debuted in London and were only available from Nothing’s physical Soho retail store. Soon after, it expanded availability to India at select online and offline retailers.

CMF says its goal is to deliver affordable products that don’t sacrifice on quality. As such, CMF’s three products are surprisingly inexpensive. CMF Buds Pro — $49

— $49 CMF Watch Pro — $69

— $69 CMF Power 65W GaN — $39 This apparently has led to high sales, as the company states “the products have quickly become the best-selling models in their respective categories and segments in several countries.”

Due to the high demand, CMF says that it has teamed up with various partners and retailers to ensure wider availability. Some of these partners include Amazon, Aliexpress, Rakuten, and more.

