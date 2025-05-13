Looking for good ANC on a budget? The CMF Buds just dropped to an unbeaten price of $27

Active noise canceling (ANC) earbuds are often found at the more premium end of the price spectrum. That’s why our sister site, SoundGuys, suggested that the CMF Buds by Nothing might be among the best ANC earbuds under $50. They were very affordable at their $39.99 retail price, so they’re a bit of a bargain in today’s deal. CMF Buds for $26.99 ($13 off)

The 31% markdown on the wireless earbuds matches their all-time low price, and there’s a limited stock to be claimed in the Amazon deal. Of the four colorways, only the dark gray and orange variants are subject to the discount, which still gives you the option between a low-key hue or a more showy pair of buds.

CMF Buds CMF Buds These earbuds bring the bass, but not your bank account down. The CMF Buds by Nothing deliver surprisingly good ANC for the price, but suffer from too much bass emphasis. They offer decent features and performance, making them average, basic everyday buds for budget-conscious consumers. See price at Amazon Save $13.00 Limited Time Deal!

Surprisingly effective ANC (up to 38dB attenuation) isn’t the only nice touch that the CMF Buds offer. Solid call quality and app-based EQ customization are also great to see at this budget price point, while the 6.5-hour battery with ANC on outperforms expectations. Features like Google Fast Pair, dual-device connection, and a transparency mode make them great for daily use. The default sound is quite heavy on the bass side, but you can dial it back with the app’s equalizer tool.

While they lack wireless charging and support only AAC/SBC codecs, if you want reliable noise canceling earbuds for under $30, the CMF Buds are still a standout, even with their successor now on shelves.

The deal is fast being claimed on Amazon, so hit the widget above to check it out if you want to learn more.