CMF Buds 2 haven't launched yet, but you can already order them

Nothing’s sub-brand, CMF, is preparing to launch four new products on April 28. This includes a new Pro phone plus three second-generation earbuds : CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus. However, it appears the company couldn’t hold off until the event as it has now revealed the design and shared the specs of the CMF Buds 2.

Ahead of the April 28 event, Nothing dropped a video teaser for the CMF Buds 2 in a community forum post . The video shows off the design, which is similar to the first generation. It retains the square-shaped case and the Smart Dial from before, but the dial is now clear and has two circular cutouts. It’s unclear what these cutouts are for.

But it appears a teaser video isn’t the only surprise Nothing had in store for us. The company has also gone ahead and published the actual product page for the TWS earbuds. According to the page, it will cost $59 and will be available in Dark Grey, Orange, and Light Green. For that price, you’ll be getting:

48 dB Hybrid ANC

Spatial audio

IP55 water and dust resistance

Up to 55 hours of playback time (53mAh buds / 460mAh case)

ChatGPT integration

Dual connection

Fast pair

Bluetooth 5.4

Although the announcement is scheduled for later this month, you can already add the earbuds to your cart. For express delivery, the site says you’ll be able to get them between April 16 and April 18. For standard delivery, the dates are April 18 to April 22.