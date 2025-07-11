The CMF Buds 2 are a budget-friendly steal at just $39, but the deal ends tonight

You might feel Amazon is milking this Amazon Prime Day with the new four-day format, and we wouldn’t disagree. That said, we’ll never say no to an all-time low price on a recently released and highly rated bit of tech. The CMF Buds 2 Wireless Earbuds fit that bill. Until midnight, they’re available at a special price of $39, down from their usual price of $59. That’s a hefty 34% off the recommended retail price, and $10 lower than we’ve ever previously tracked on the buds. CMF Buds 2 for $39 (34% off)

The CMF Buds 2, which hit the market in April 2025, bring a feature-rich experience to users on a budget. They are powered by 11mm PMI drivers, tuned with Dirac Opteo, offering a bass-focused yet balanced sound. Their 48dB hybrid active noise cancelation effectively minimizes low-frequency sounds.

CMF Buds 2 CMF Buds 2 The CMF Buds 2 deliver impressive ANC, spatial audio, and 55 hours of battery life at an unbeatable Budget wireless earbuds with premium features including 48dB hybrid ANC, 13.5-hour battery life, spatial audio, and improved sound quality. See price at Amazon Save $20.00 Prime Deal

These earbuds promise up to 13.5 hours of playback on a single charge and up to a total of 55 hours with their charging case. They even support fast charging, offering 7.5 hours of playback with just a ten-minute charge. Additional features include IP55 water resistance, customizable touch controls through the Nothing X app, and ChatGPT integration, making them both versatile and user-friendly.

All Prime Day deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers, so if you’re not a member yet, you might consider signing up. There’s a 30-day free trial available for those who want to try it out, providing access to deals like this along with other Prime benefits.