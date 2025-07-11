Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The CMF Buds 2 are a budget-friendly steal at just $39, but the deal ends tonight
1 hour ago
You might feel Amazon is milking this Amazon Prime Day with the new four-day format, and we wouldn’t disagree. That said, we’ll never say no to an all-time low price on a recently released and highly rated bit of tech. The CMF Buds 2 Wireless Earbuds fit that bill. Until midnight, they’re available at a special price of $39, down from their usual price of $59. That’s a hefty 34% off the recommended retail price, and $10 lower than we’ve ever previously tracked on the buds.
The CMF Buds 2, which hit the market in April 2025, bring a feature-rich experience to users on a budget. They are powered by 11mm PMI drivers, tuned with Dirac Opteo, offering a bass-focused yet balanced sound. Their 48dB hybrid active noise cancelation effectively minimizes low-frequency sounds.
These earbuds promise up to 13.5 hours of playback on a single charge and up to a total of 55 hours with their charging case. They even support fast charging, offering 7.5 hours of playback with just a ten-minute charge. Additional features include IP55 water resistance, customizable touch controls through the Nothing X app, and ChatGPT integration, making them both versatile and user-friendly.
All Prime Day deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers, so if you’re not a member yet, you might consider signing up. There’s a 30-day free trial available for those who want to try it out, providing access to deals like this along with other Prime benefits.