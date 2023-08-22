Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Poll: Do you clean your wearable after a workout?
Are you washing your wearable after a run or cycle?
Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority
Fitness tracking is one of the most important activities for wearables, giving you loads of details about your workout and helping you to achieve your goals.
However, we wonder how many people actually clean their fitness trackers or smartwatches after using them for a workout. That’s the topic of our featured poll today, so give us your answer below.
Do you clean your wearable after a workout?
125 votes
We’re totally on board with you cleaning your fitness tracker after a workout. After all, a recent study found that smartwatch bands collected harmful bacteria if they weren’t regularly cleaned. Needless to say, we’re really curious to hear why you might not be cleaning your wearable after a workout.