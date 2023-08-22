Poll: Do you clean your wearable after a workout?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Fitness tracking is one of the most important activities for wearables, giving you loads of details about your workout and helping you to achieve your goals.

However, we wonder how many people actually clean their fitness trackers or smartwatches after using them for a workout. That’s the topic of our featured poll today, so give us your answer below.

Do you clean your wearable after a workout? 125 votes Yes, I do 43 % Sometimes 24 % No, I don't 33 %

We’re totally on board with you cleaning your fitness tracker after a workout. After all, a recent study found that smartwatch bands collected harmful bacteria if they weren’t regularly cleaned. Needless to say, we’re really curious to hear why you might not be cleaning your wearable after a workout.

