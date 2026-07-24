Claude's voice mode is getting a lot more useful with support for more models and tools

Akshay Gangwar / Android Authority

TL;DR Claude’s voice mode can now use multiple models, including Opus and Sonnet.

It can also use connected tools like Notion, Canva, and others to complete tasks in voice mode.

The new update is rolling out in public beta on mobile, desktop, and the web.

If you prefer talking to your AI chatbots, Anthropic has some great news for you. The company launched voice mode in Claude last year and started rolling out multilingual support last month. Now, Anthropic is giving the feature a major update that could make it better than the competition.

Anthropic announced a couple of new features for Claude’s voice mode in an X post today. First, and most importantly, Claude’s voice mode no longer relies exclusively on the Haiku model. It can now also use Claude Opus and Sonnet. That means it could lead to a much better experience, with longer conversations and more complex questions.

Claude / X

The company also stated that Claude can now use your connected tools in voice mode as well. So, if you’ve connected apps like Canva, calendar, Notion, or Slack, you can ask Claude to do things using those tools with just your voice. It should be able to edit your calendar entries, create Notion documents, and more, all inside voice mode.

I tried using Claude to check my reminders, and it identified and flagged a reminder I set to book tickets for the upcoming Spider-Man movie. It also gave me a quick overview of the other reminders on my phone. That’s already a lot more useful than ChatGPT’s voice mode, which just tells me it can “explain” how to check reminders on my iPhone.

Claude’s voice mode improvements are rolling out to users on mobile, desktop, and the web, including those on the free plan. However, the company did specify that it’s a “public beta,” so if you aren’t seeing the new capabilities in voice mode, you’ll likely just need to wait it out.

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