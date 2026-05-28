Anthropic is preparing a major multilingual upgrade for Claude Voice Mode

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR Anthropic is reportedly preparing a major multilingual upgrade for Claude Voice Mode on mobile.

Claude Voice may soon support 18 additional languages in beta, expanding beyond its current English-only setup.

Anthropic is also testing a push-to-talk feature for better conversation control and fewer accidental interruptions.

Both ChatGPT and Gemini have been flaunting their multilingual prowess and seamless conversational flow, while Anthropic’s voice feature has stayed staunchly English. But a major shift seems to be on the way. A new report reveals that an upcoming update will add 18 new languages to Claude’s Voice Mode.

TestingCatalog shared the findings, which indicate the AI company is readying a major expansion for Claude Voice Mode on mobile, with new languages and a novel push-to-talk system. Currently, Claude’s conversational voice experience is mostly in English.

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That limitation may not last much longer. The outlet says Anthropic is testing support for 18 more languages in beta, including German, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese, Russian, and Ukrainian. More interestingly, Claude might be able to switch languages mid-conversation without users having to manually change settings. That would bring it closer to the fluid multilingual experiences that rivals like OpenAI’s ChatGPT Voice and Google’s Gemini Live already provide.

Voice AI has emerged as the new battleground for chatbot companies, with Anthropic striving to catch up. Claude’s Voice Mode only arrived in beta last year, while OpenAI had already spent months improving its real-time conversational system. Anthropic initially rolled out to English-speaking users with voice personas such as Airy, Mellow, and Buttery. The language additions are said to come with one or two dedicated voices each.

The company also focused more on productivity features than on pure conversation. Claude Voice Mode, for paying users, already pulls information from Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Docs, making it feel more like a spoken assistant than a novelty chatbot. You can ask it to summarize your schedule, review documents, or answer questions about files without touching the keyboard. Now the trend seems to be turning to accessibility and usability worldwide.

The report also says Anthropic is testing a push-to-talk mode, which would give users more direct control of conversations.

Anthropic has not announced this expansion officially, and no release date has been confirmed yet. But the leaked details strongly suggest the company is gearing up for a wider global rollout for Claude Voice.

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