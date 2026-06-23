Claude is now in Slack — and it’s ready to do your chores

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR Anthropic has announced that Claude is coming to Slack.

Users can now tag @Claude to delegate tasks to the AI.

Claude Tag is available in beta for Claude Enterprise and Team customers.

If you use AI tools for work, there’s a good chance that you use Claude for various tasks. From Google Workspace to QuickBooks, the AI can connect to various platforms to save you time. Now Anthropic’s large language model has a new work home in Slack.

In a new blog post, Anthropic announced that it is launching Claude Tag. When Claude Tag is invited to join as a team member, Slack users will be able to use @Claude to delegate tasks to the AI. You’ll be able to choose which channels Claude has access to, and it will remember relevant information from those channels to build context. Anthropic also says that Claude can use information across channels if you give it access to more than one channel.

For those that have tried it, would you recommend Claude? 620 votes Yes, it's my favorite. 54 % Yes, but not as my only AI tool. 33 % No, I'm not impressed. 6 % Other / Unsure (Tell us in the comments) 7 %

It appears that this version of Claude will also have a few unique advantages. One such advantage is that Claude interacts with everyone in that channel. This means anyone in that channel can see what Claude is working on and pick up where someone else left off, as opposed to a single individual chat.

Claude on Slack can also be set to ambient, allowing the AI to proactively keep you updated about whatever it thinks you might need to know. For example, it may nudge you to follow up on a thread or task. The company states that the chatbot can schedule tasks for itself and follow through on those tasks over hours or days.

Claude Tag is available in beta starting today for Claude Enterprise and Team customers. Anthropic says that Claude Tag is replacing the Claude in Slack app. If you were previously using the app, the company says you can opt in to migrate within 30 days.

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