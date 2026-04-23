Claude can now help you build the perfect Spotify playlist

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Free and Premium Spotify users can now connect their accounts to Claude.

You’ll be able to use the AI to get personalized recommendations.

Spotify in Claude is available for free, Pro, and Max Claude users.

Spotify is available on a variety of platforms, including mobile, desktop, smart TVs, game consoles, and more. Now you’ll find the streaming service available in one more place. Spotify is bringing its music and podcast recommendations directly to Claude.

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In a blog post, Spotify announced new integration with Anthropic’s chatbot. Starting today, you’ll be able to connect your account to Claude for personalized recommendations based on your taste and listening history. By submitting a prompt (e.g., make a playlist of high-energy tracks for my run), the AI will create a playlist that you can preview, save, or open in the Spotify app.

Are you happy with Spotify's AI playlists? 119 votes Yes, I get locked-in recommendations. 26 % No, I get the same few popular tracks on repeat. 74 %

Along with playlist recommendations, this integration also supports Spotify Connect. That means you’ll be able to see where Spotify is playing and switch or control your music without having to leave your conversation with the chatbot.

If you decide to connect your account to Claude, you’ll also be able to disconnect it at any time. The company adds that it doesn’t share any music, podcasts, or other audio or video content with Anthropic.

Free and Premium Spotify members can take advantage of this integration, regardless of their Claude subscription. However, Premium Spotify members will have the added benefit of tailoring their recommendations by vibe or mood.

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