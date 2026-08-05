Is Claude down for you? Here's what's going on

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR Anthropic has confirmed that multiple Claude models are experiencing issues.

The affected models include Mythos 5, Fable 5, Opus 5, and Sonnet 5.

The company has implemented a fix and is monitoring for recovery.

If you’re having problems with Claude today, there’s a reason why. Anthropic has confirmed that its AI models are currently experiencing degraded performance. However, they could be back up soon.

According to the Claude status page, the outage started early this morning around 3:00 AM ET. The outage affects several Claude models, including Mythos 5, Fable 5, Opus 5, and Sonnet 5. Anthropic says that it has implemented a fix, and it is currently monitoring for recovery.

In the most recent report, at the time of writing, Anthropic says that it has identified the cause of elevated errors for Claude Opus 5. The team is currently working on a fix for that model.

We’ll keep an eye on the situation. This article will be updated when more information is available.

Follow