Is Claude not working for you? You're not alone

Having trouble with Claude?
By

2 hours ago

claude homepage
Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Claude is currently experiencing a partial outage.
  • Over 1,000 users report that the service is unavailable.
  • Anthropic says that it is currently working on a fix.

If you tried to access Claude this morning and ran into some difficulties, you’re not alone. It appears the service is currently experiencing an outage.

Claude users are flocking to Downdetector to report that Anthropic’s AI is down. It appears that the first reports started around 7:30 AM ET this morning. While there was a brief dip around 11 AM ET, the number of reports spiked again to over 1,200 around 12 PM ET.

Over on Claude’s status page, the company has announced that it’s aware of the outage. The good news is that Anthropic has since deployed a fix. The bad news, however, is that the service isn’t fully functional as of yet. Anthropic states, “We continue to work on getting a fix deployed as quickly as possible.”

We will continue to keep an eye on the situation. When Claude’s network is back online, we’ll update this article.

