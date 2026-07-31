Mitja Rutnik / Android Authority

TL;DR Anthropic found that Claude accessed the open internet during cyber evaluations and compromised three real organizations.

One model uploaded malware, which was downloaded and run on 15 systems before being removed.

Anthropic says this was a containment failure, unlike OpenAI’s models exploiting a zero-day vulnerability to escape isolation.

The reassuring thing about testing powerful AI models in a sealed environment is that they can’t do much damage outside it. The less reassuring part is that humans have to ensure the environment is actually sealed, and we humans make mistakes. That’s apparently what happened to Anthropic, which just revealed that Claude accessed the open internet during cybersecurity evaluations and gained unauthorized access to three real organizations.

What worries you most about agentic AI on smartphones? 851 votes Losing control 18 % Losing curiosity/discovery 10 % Privacy and security risks 54 % Nothing, I’m excited for it 18 %

Detailing the incidents on its website, Anthropic uncovered the hacks after OpenAI disclosed on July 21 that its own models had escaped an isolated test environment and compromised Hugging Face. That prompted Anthropic to review 141,006 evaluation runs, uncovering three incidents across six runs dating back to April.

Claude had been taking part in capture-the-flag exercises, with prompts explicitly stating that the models were operating in simulations without internet access. However, a misunderstanding with the third-party evaluator, Irregular, meant that a live connection was available. Naturally, Claude treated the real systems it found as part of the exercise.

The most serious incident saw Claude Opus 4.7 access credentials and a production database containing several hundred rows of data. In another, Claude Mythos 5 created and uploaded a malicious package to the real Python public registry. As it did so, it even tried to obtain funds to pay for a phone number. The malicious package remained online for roughly an hour, was downloaded and run on 15 systems, and ultimately exposed credentials belonging to a security company.

Regarding how Claude acted during this incident, Anthropic said the AI’s actions “fall short of ideal behavior” — that’s putting it mildly.

A third internal model scanned around 9,000 online targets and compromised another organization, before eventually realizing that the system was real and stopping. Anthropic says the attacks relied on basic weaknesses such as weak passwords, exposed credentials, and SQL injection, rather than sophisticated vulnerabilities.

Anthropic argues that these incidents were mainly an operational and containment failure, unlike OpenAI’s models exploiting a zero-day vulnerability to break out of isolation. That might be an important distinction, but it isn’t especially comforting. Powerful AI systems will still be placed inside infrastructure configured by humans, and humans are very good at getting things wrong.

Anthropic has now stopped the evaluations, contacted the affected organizations, and says it will tighten monitoring and controls around future testing.

Follow