It's not just you, Claude is down again

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR Claude is currently experiencing issues.

Anthropic says that it has identified an issue affecting both desktop and mobile.

The company says it has rolled out a fix and is monitoring the situation.

Anthropic is having a bit of a rough week. Yesterday, the company ran into an issue that brought down Claude for thousands of users. If today feels like Déjà vu, you’re not alone. Claude appears to be experiencing trouble once again.

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Over on DownDetector, thousands of users are reporting that the service is down. At its peak, there were over 3,000 reports of an outage. Meanwhile, on the Claude status page, Anthropic says it has identified an issue: We have identified an issue resulting in elevated errors on Claude.ai, including desktop and mobile. Users may experience errors when attempting to login, engaging with voice mode, or completing chats with Claude. We are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible.

Fortunately, it looks like a fix has been implemented as Anthropic states, “We have applied a fix and success rates have returned to normal. We are continuing to monitor closely to ensure there are no further issues.” So, if you were having trouble accessing Claude, you should be fine soon.

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