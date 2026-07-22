Forget prompts: Claude can now learn your workflow by watching your screen

Megan Ellis / Android Authority

TL;DR Anthropic’s new “Teach Claude a skill” feature lets you record your screen and narrate a task, allowing Claude to learn and reuse that workflow later.

The update is designed to reduce repetitive prompting, making Claude better at handling recurring tasks like reports, spreadsheets, and file organization.

The feature is rolling out now to Claude Pro, Max, and Team subscribers through the Claude desktop app’s Cowork interface.

Teaching AI how you like things done isn’t as straightforward as it sounds. You can explain the same task over and over, save detailed prompts, or upload documents full of instructions, yet there’s still a good chance the AI will miss a step or do something differently the next time you ask. It’s a little like training a new coworker who keeps forgetting the workflow.

That’s exactly the problem Anthropic is trying to solve with a new Claude Cowork feature called Teach Claude a skill. Instead of typing out long instructions, you simply record your screen while completing a task yourself and explain what you’re doing as you go. Claude watches the entire process, learns it, and saves it as a reusable skill that it can perform again later.

Imagine showing Claude how you organize invoices in a spreadsheet, rename dozens of image files, prepare a weekly sales report, or update a project tracker. Once you’ve demonstrated the process, you don’t have to explain every step again. Instead, Claude can repeat the workflow whenever you need it. That’s far more useful than asking it to “do it like last time” and hoping it remembers what you meant.

Anthropic has been steadily positioning Claude Cowork as something closer to a digital teammate, and this update pushes that idea even further. The feature is now rolling out to Claude Pro, Max, and Team subscribers.

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

I’m on the Pro plan, and it’s already live in my account. If you have access, open Claude on your laptop, head into Cowork, click the + button in the chat box, and choose Record a Skill under the Add files or photos feature in the drop-down menu. From there, all you need to do is start recording your screen and walk Claude through the task.

For anyone who performs the same workflow every day, this could be one of Claude’s most practical upgrades yet.

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