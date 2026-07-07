Claude Cowork lands on web and mobile to handle the office work you hate doing

Megan Ellis / Android Authority

TL;DR Anthropic has expanded Claude Cowork to the web and mobile.

Claude Cowork can organize files, research topics, draft reports, and work across connected apps with minimal supervision.

Tasks now run in the cloud by default, so you can start work on one device and continue tracking it from another.

The AI coding wars are moving out of the developer space, and the bots are coming for the rest of your office. Anthropic has announced it is taking its next big step, bringing Claude Cowork to the web and mobile.

Claude Cowork was previously limited to Anthropic’s desktop app, where it could execute multi-step tasks like organizing files, researching topics, drafting reports, and working across connected apps. The new expansion means users can pass those jobs on from a browser or smartphone and thus makes the service much more practical for people who aren’t stuck to their desks all day.

The wider availability comes with a few tradeoffs. Anthropic says the desktop app still provides the full experience, including direct access to local files. Cowork is about letting you assign work, check progress, and review results on the web and mobile, while the heavy lifting happens elsewhere.

The company is also making changes to the backend of the service — Cowork sessions now default to running in the cloud, rather than requiring your computer to stay on. That means you can start a task on your laptop, check its status from your phone or pick it up in a web browser without losing the thread.

Claude can keep running in the background even when your laptop is closed. You’ll also get a mobile alert when Claude needs your approval or has something ready for your review, and scheduled tasks can run even when your devices are offline. Desktop app users who prefer local processing can still go back.

Max subscribers will be the first to get the rollout, and over the coming weeks, it will be available to users on other paid plans. The firm is also doubling its temporary Cowork usage limits through August 5 so early adopters have more space to try out the service.

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