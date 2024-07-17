The Claude app for Android is finally here

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR Anthropic has released a Claude app for Android on the Play Store.

This app allows paid and free members to use the AI chatbot.

The Claude AI chatbot is a great alternative to ChatGPT, touting a safer approach to OpenAI’s solution. Developer Anthropic released an iOS app back in May, but the Android app is finally here.

The Claude app for Android is free to use, regardless of whether you’re on a free or paid plan. It can handle everything from text generation and summaries to writing/explaining code and language translation. You can also upload documents to the app for analysis, summarization, and more.

It’s worth noting that Claude can’t connect to the internet, as is the case with ChatGPT and Gemini, so don’t expect that with the Android app. This is a deliberate limitation due to apparent ethical considerations.

Claude for Android also targets Android 8.0 (Oreo) and higher. So there’s a good chance you can use this app on your years-old smartphone.

