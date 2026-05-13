Not just you: Claude AI is down for many

Mitja Rutnik / Android Authority

TL;DR Anthropic’s Claude AI is down for some users this morning.

The company is currently investigating the issue.

Anthropic’s Claude AI seems to be experiencing an outage this morning. According to Claude’s status page (and our own experience here at Android Authority), the chatbot is giving a lot of people trouble right now, and the company is investigating the cause.

Claude’s official status tracker says that the AI is “experiencing elevated error rates,” with error messages on our end saying things like “This conversation could not be found,” and “This isn’t working right now. You can try again later.”

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Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

Anthropic says it began looking into issues around 8:21 AM, Eastern time. An update issued about a half hour later says that the investigation is ongoing. Downdetector shows a spike in error reports around 8:30 this morning, following spikes last night and Tuesday afternoon.

We’ll update this post with more information when we have it.

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