Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

General technology

Is Claude down for you? You're not alone

It's not just you, Claude is partially down.
By

1 hour ago

Add AndroidAuthority on Google
claude homepage
Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Users are reporting that Claude is down.
  • Anthropic says that the service is experiencing elevated errors.

Having trouble trying to access Claude? You’re far from alone. Users are reporting that Anthropic’s AI assistant is currently down.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?

google preferred source badge light@2xgoogle preferred source badge dark@2x

Thousands of users claim that Claude is experiencing issues. At its height, over 3,000 users were submitting reports on DownDetector. Over on Claude’s status page, Anthropic confirms that the AI assistant is partially down.

The company states:

We have identified an issue resulting in elevated errors on Claude.ai, including desktop and mobile. Users may experience errors when attempting to login, engaging with voice mode, or completing chats with Claude. We are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible.

Anthropic also mentions that whatever is plaguing the system is also having an affect on logins on other surfaces, including Claude.code.

We will keep our eye on the situation and update this article when Claude is back online.

News
AI
Follow

Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.