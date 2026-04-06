Is Claude down for you? You're not alone

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR Users are reporting that Claude is down.

Anthropic says that the service is experiencing elevated errors.

Having trouble trying to access Claude? You’re far from alone. Users are reporting that Anthropic’s AI assistant is currently down.

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Thousands of users claim that Claude is experiencing issues. At its height, over 3,000 users were submitting reports on DownDetector. Over on Claude’s status page, Anthropic confirms that the AI assistant is partially down.

The company states: We have identified an issue resulting in elevated errors on Claude.ai, including desktop and mobile. Users may experience errors when attempting to login, engaging with voice mode, or completing chats with Claude. We are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible. Anthropic also mentions that whatever is plaguing the system is also having an affect on logins on other surfaces, including Claude.code.

We will keep our eye on the situation and update this article when Claude is back online.

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