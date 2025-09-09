Citron’s big update just landed, and it could be a game-changer for Switch emulation

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

Nintendo Switch emulation had a rough one in 2024, but this year is shaping up to offer some huge leaps forward. Last week we saw a big update for Eden, but now it’s Citron’s time to shine, with version 0.7 launching earlier today.

This is a major update for the Yuzu fork, with lead developer Zephyron claiming it’s a “complete ground-up rewrite.” The most significant change here is an overhauled Vulkan rendering pipeline, as well as a complete rewrite of several other core emulation components.

These changes may lead to performance improvements, but they may also introduce new bugs and crashes. The Citron team has been recruiting beta testers for weeks now, but while many bugs have been squashed, edge cases may still pop up.

If you really want to test bleeding-edge features, Citron v0.7 also includes an early implementation of FSR 2. The first version of this open-source upscaling tech was integrated into Yuzu in 2021. However, Citron devs warn that the new version is “half-baked and experimental,” so only use it if you’re willing to deal with crashes, visual glitches, and compatibility issues with certain games.

That said, the emulator now works with firmware 20.4.0. By comparison, Eden only officially supports firmware 19.0.1, which can lead to some compatibility issues.

This is the first major update for Citron since March, when the team launched v0.6.1. Before that, the emulator released key updates at a rapid pace, quickly becoming the most actively developed Switch emulator since Yuzu was shut down in early 2024.

Since then, Citron has had some major shake-ups, with much of the development team breaking off to start work on Eden.

In any case, it’s great to see Citron continue to make progress. Check out the full patch notes and download the latest version on the official website.

