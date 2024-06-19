Circular drops a new Ring Slim along with key software upgrades for current users

Circular

TL;DR Circular has launched a new Ring Slim with an improved build and upgraded app experience called Kira Plus.

The new ring also features new algorithms for heart rate monitoring during sports and more advanced sleep tracking.

Many of the new software features should also be available to current users now or in the near future.

Today, Paris-based smart ring company Circular dropped a newly improved Ring Slim, an upgraded model of the brand’s thinnest offering. The wearable is very similar to the company’s existing device but improves on its predecessor with hardware upgrades, new features, and a revamped app experience.

Circular

Thanks to the boosted companion app, renamed Kira Plus, Circular now offers users a more holistic view of their health and activity monitoring. This includes at-a-glance insights and trend monitoring by way of the app’s new Sport Session Circle and Advanced Analysis Circle, two visual displays intended to simplify how users digest data. These provide summaries of the user’s key metrics all in a single graph, including scores, activity, vitals, and sleep. The graph can then be used to identify patterns over time.

Circular

The newest Ring Slim also now provides real-time sports performance metrics thanks to a fresh heart rate during activity algorithm. The device’s activity monitoring also includes GPS route tracking and training analysis. Likewise, the ring also features an improved sleep tracking algorithm for more accurate sleep stage monitoring. Circular will release a second version of this sleep algorithm in the coming months with even greater accuracy.

On the build front, the new ring offers a more scratch-resistant coating and an IP68 durability rating for water and dust resistance. Given many users’ experience with the older model, these hardware upgrades are a welcome improvement. The Circular logo appears to have been made more subtle than on the previous model, another design improvement that should help the device blend more seamlessly into users’ daily lives.

The Circular Ring Slim is available online at Circular’s website, priced at $281.

According to the company, users of the previous Ring Slim model should have access to many of the new model’s top features now or in the near future by downloading the Kira Plus app.

Currently, the Ring Slim ring is the only smart ring to utilize on-device haptics, making it a unique device to consider. With that said, the smart ring arena continues to heat up, and we’re anxious to see how the upcoming Galaxy Ring will impact the field.

