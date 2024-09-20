Xiaomi and vivo phones are set to borrow a cool AI feature from Google and Samsung

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Premium Xiaomi and vivo phones are expected to get Circle to Search later this year.

The feature is currently only available on Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy flagships.

The Xiaomi 14T and vivo X200 devices could be the first from the two Chinese brands to get Circle to Search.

Google’s AI-powered Circle to Search feature, currently exclusive to Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel flagships, is now expected to roll out to Xiaomi and vivo flagships. According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the two Chinese firms are set to introduce Circle to Search on their devices later this year.

Xiaomi is preparing to launch the Xiaomi 14T series on September 26. A previous leak of the upcoming line’s promotional material also showed that the devices will feature Circle to Search. It’s unclear if the feature will be available on the phones at launch or at a later date.

Yogesh Brar

Meanwhile, vivo is launching its X200 series in October. These will be the company’s next set of flagship phones, and we expect them to be the ones to carry the Circle to Search feature.

We previously reported that TECNO may also be planning to debut Circle to Search on its new Phantom V Fold 2 foldable.

Developed by Google, Circle to Search allows users to search for anything visible on their phone screens without switching or exiting apps. It enables users to draw a circle, highlight, or scribble on-screen elements such as text, images, or even items in videos and run a Google search on them instantly. The company previously said it wants the feature to reach 200 million devices by the end of 2024.

