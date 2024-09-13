Circle to Search could be expanding its circle to more Android phones soon

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Google could expand Circle to Search to more Android phones next month.

The feature has been limited to select Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones since it debuted earlier this year.

Chinese smartphone maker TECNO claims that it will be available on its Phantom V Fold 2 in October.

Google debuted Circle to Search earlier this year, giving Android users another way to perform a quick image search on their devices. It’s much more capable than Google Lens and far easier to use, as it doesn’t require you to switch apps and you can launch it on almost any screen with a simple gesture. But since it’s limited to a few Pixel and Samsung Galaxy models, many users still rely on Google Lens for their image search needs. That could change soon.

Chinese smartphone maker TECNO has reportedly told YouTuber Ben Sin and Android Central (via Mishaal Rahman on X) that Circle to Search will be available on its new foldable, the Phantom V Fold 2, starting next month. This suggests that Google might finally be ready to end the feature’s exclusivity and offer it on devices from more Android OEMs.

Google has yet to make an official announcement, but TECNO’s claim aligns with the company’s goal of bringing Circle to Search to 200 million devices by the end of this year. At the moment, we can’t confirm if it will remain a flagship-only feature or if it will also make it to budget and mid-range devices. We expect Google to share more details in the coming weeks.

