Users wish Circle to Search's new haptics would buzz off

TL;DR Google has updated Circle to Search with a longer and more prominent vibration pattern.

Users find the new vibration pattern annoying and disruptive; a few even want to disable it.

Circle to Search is one of the most useful additions to Android flagships in recent years. It lets you initiate searches for anything visible on your phone screen and more, making it so easy and intuitive that the habit of searching almost becomes second nature. Many users have acquired muscle memory for the feature, and they seem to be unhappy with one of the recent changes to Circle to Search.

9to5Google reports that Google has updated Circle to Search with a longer, more prominent vibration pattern. This change is noticeable with v16.4.36 on Pixel devices. Upong long-pressing on the navigation pill to trigger Circle to Search, you can notice a longer and more forceful vibration, which should very clearly indicate that you’re activating Circle to Search.

Users, however, are not amused by this change. Reddit user Adnaks mentions that Circle to Search now feels less intuitive to trigger, and they aren’t sure “if it’s getting triggered or giving me a warning that I am doing it wrong.”

Reddit user MidisG82 agrees, mentioning that the update is “so horrible” and that they thought something was wrong with the feature. Reddit user Uberiorguy mentions that “this really feels like a setting I want to disable immediately,” but they cannot do so.

Reddit user Liamegg mentions that the vibration is gradual, so if you have sensitive fingers, you can know how long you need to press. Another user likes this vibration a lot more, as it is distinct from the other vibrations on their Pixel 9.

I feel that the Circle to Search trigger haptic feels a touch too long. I don’t mind the intensity of the vibration, but it just needs that extra half-second of muscle memory rewiring to not prematurely lift my finger. That should happen with enough practice unless Google decides to roll back the change.

