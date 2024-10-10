Circle to Search is coming to HONOR phones, including the ultra-thin Magic V3

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR HONOR has announced that Circle to Search is coming to its phones.

The Magic V3 foldable will receive the feature today, followed by the HONOR 200 series.

This means Circle to Search is now available on devices from Google, HONOR, Samsung, and Xiaomi.

The Circle to Search feature is a great addition to Android, allowing you to quickly search for on-screen content. It was initially restricted to Google and Samsung phones before Xiaomi brought the feature to its devices last month. Now HONOR has announced that its phones are getting Circle to Search.

HONOR confirmed that Circle to Search will be available today (October 10) on the Magic V3 foldable phone. The company also said that the HONOR 200 series would receive the feature “a little later.”

We’ve asked HONOR for more information regarding availability on the HONOR 200 range. We’ve also asked the company about availability on other HONOR phones, such as the Magic V2, HONOR 100 series, and Magic 5 and Magic 6 families. Either way, we really hope the feature comes to older phones in the company’s portfolio.

Nevertheless, Circle to Search is a handy search tool for Android. As the name implies, this lets you circle or tap any on-screen content to search for it online. However, the feature also supports functions like music recognition and translation.

