Google's Circle to Search could add product comparisons to its bag of tricks (APK teardown)

TL;DR Google is working on a new function for Circle to Search.

Users may soon be able to use the feature to compare products.

The function does not currently work.

Circle to Search is great if you want to learn more about something on you’re screen. But wouldn’t it be nice if you could use this handy trick to also get comparisons for the products you want to buy? The feature may soon gain this ability in a future update.

Currently, when you use Circle to Search, you’ll see options like Share, Save, and Select text. Along with those options, you’ll also be presented with search results at the bottom of the screen for whatever you circled.

In version 16.2.39.sa.arm64 of the Google app, we found that Google appears to be working on a new “Compare” option. This Compare option sits next to Save, Select text, and Share.

If you try tapping on this new option, Circle to Search will crash. We discovered an activity name in the code, but the activity has yet to be added, which is why Circle to Search crashes if you try to use Compare.

As a result, it’s not exactly clear what this Compare option does. However, we found some code that suggests this is a function meant for comparing products.

This isn’t the only change to could come to Circle to Search. We also recently found evidence that Google is experimenting with a new look and new animations for the feature.

