Circle to Search could soon get a new look and animation for the search bar (APK teardown)

TL;DR Google is experimenting with new entry and exit animations for the Circle to Search feature.

It is also experimenting with new looks for the search bar in the Circle to Search feature.

We managed to activate search bars with an ordinary white background, a new color-matched palette, and a translucent background.

We recently spotted Google working on a Get Game Help chip for its Circle to Search feature on supported Android devices. That isn’t the only secret that this new version of the Google app, v16.0.7, houses, as we could activate two more visual changes that indicate Google is further experimenting with the look and feel of Circle to Search with a new entry and exit animation and possible themes for the search bar.

The animation that plays when you enter and exit Circle to Search is now different. Ordinarily, the search bar expands out from the bottom pill when you trigger Circle to Search and shrinks to a pill-shaped ‘G’ icon when you close it with a back swipe. With this version of the Google app, we spotted a new set of entry and exit animations wherein the search bar glides up and swipes back to the bottom of the screen upon entry and exit.

You can see these new animations in the video below:

The other visual changes we managed to activate in this version are the three themes for the Circle to Search bar: an ordinary white background, a new color-matched palette, and a translucent background. You can see them in the image below:

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

Both of these elements are not currently live within the Google app. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

Comments