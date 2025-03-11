Circle to Search auto-translation could let you toss Duolingo to the side (APK teardown)

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on adding an auto-translate function to Circle to Search.

Auto-translate will translate any text on the screen to your selected language.

Users will have the option to disable/enable the feature.

If you need something on your phone screen translated, Circle to Search can be a pretty convenient tool to get that done. All you have to do is pull up Circle to Search, tap on Translate, and voila, the text is transformed into your preferred language. But Google could soon streamline this process to make it even easier.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

In the Google app (version 16.9.39.sa.arm64 beta), it appears Google is working on an auto-translate feature for Circle to Search. With this function, Circle to Search will translate everything on the screen to your selected language as soon as it is activated.

If you’re not interested in automatic translation, you’ll have the option to turn off the feature. This can by tapping on the vertical three-dot menu and selecting disable auto-translate. If auto-translate is off, Circle to Search will ask if you want to turn it on. You can see auto-translate in action in the video below.

If this feature is rolled out, it would reduce the number of steps to translate down to one. The current two-step method isn’t exactly tedious by any measure, but this change would still help to simplify things.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like