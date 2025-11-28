Survey reveals no one will miss ChromeOS as Google prepares successor

Google’s long-rumoured shift toward merging ChromeOS and Android into a single platform is finally beginning to take shape with the “Aluminium OS” project. But how do users feel about ChromeOS potentially being sunset in favor of this new unified operating system? We ran a survey on Android Authority asking our readers whether they would miss ChromeOS if Google ultimately replaces it with Aluminium OS, and the results were loud and clear.

Our survey gathered more than 3,500 votes, and the majority said they wouldn’t miss ChromeOS, especially if the so-called Aluminium OS project delivers everything ChromeOS has and more.

Would you miss Chrome OS if Google sunsets it for ‘Aluminium OS’? Combining the top three “no” responses, over 83% of respondents say they won’t miss ChromeOS. This shows that users are actually quite excited about Google’s upcoming transition to Aluminium OS.

Many voters commenting on our survey said that they were unhappy with ChromeOS’ stagnation and Google’s history of abrupt shifts.

“They already nerfed Chrome OS to the point that I quit using it when they closed the Chrome app store and wanted you to use the Android store instead,” one reader wrote.

“With Windows killing itself looks like a good opportunity for Google. I use Chrome OS in my shed, it’s not perfect, but then again, it’s not Windows 11,” another commenter noted.

Meanwhile, a second poll we ran alongside our previous Aluminium OS coverage shows that readers definitely have some strong opinions when it comes to Aluminium OS features. We asked folks which features would matter to them the most, and nearly 40% said they want Windows app support, even though it’s something we think Google probably won’t attempt. Our readers want Aluminium OS to become a real productivity platform, not just a bigger Android screen. As we noted in our Aluminium OS wishlist, supporting Windows software would instantly erase one of ChromeOS’s biggest limitations.

Being able to launch traditional Windows programs alongside Android and Linux apps would position Aluminium OS as a genuine competitor to Windows and macOS.

Meanwhile, comments on our survey also show that people want Aluminium OS to bring deeper control for power users.

“Native terminal, granular firewall controls, routing between NICs — not a Linux VM. Give power users real tools,” a reader noted, sharing their own wishlist for Aluminium OS.

Overall, our data shows that most users are ready for ChromeOS to evolve or be replaced, and there’s real excitement for what Aluminium OS could offer.

