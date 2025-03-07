Chromebooks are about to borrow this smart Pixel feature

Managing battery health for our gadgets has become more important than ever, especially as they become a crucial part of our daily lives. With Android 15, Google introduced a battery charge limit feature for Pixel phones that allows users to cap charging at 80% to slow down battery degradation. Now, it looks like Chromebooks are next in line to receive a similar upgrade.

Users on the Chrome OS subreddit recently spotted an interesting detail in Google’s latest Chrome Enterprise and Education release notes. The notes for version 133 mention a new battery charge limit feature arriving with Chrome OS 134. The update is expected to drop sometime this month, though Google hasn’t provided an exact date yet.

New ChromeOS policy for battery longevity In ChromeOS 134, we will introduce a new battery charge limit policy that will offer more optimization options, which will help extend the lifespan of Chromebooks. Administrators will still be able to set a maximum charge limit, with 100% as the default, to minimize battery degradation and improve long-term reliability. This new policy will benefit both administrators managing fleets of devices, such as in educational settings, and individual users seeking to maximize their Chromebook’s longevity. This policy will automatically apply and will require no user interaction.

According to Google’s blog post, Chrome OS 134 will allow users and administrators to set a charging cap for Chromebooks. The idea is to reduce long-term battery degradation, making this feature particularly useful for schools and businesses managing fleets of devices. Of course, individual Chromebook users who want their laptops to last longer can also take advantage of it.