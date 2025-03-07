Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Chromebooks are about to borrow this smart Pixel feature
Published on1 hour ago
- Chrome OS 134 is introducing a new feature to help users extend their Chromebook’s battery lifespan.
- The feature allows users to set a maximum charge limit, such as 80%, to reduce battery degradation.
- The update is expected to roll out sometime this month.
Managing battery health for our gadgets has become more important than ever, especially as they become a crucial part of our daily lives. With Android 15, Google introduced a battery charge limit feature for Pixel phones that allows users to cap charging at 80% to slow down battery degradation. Now, it looks like Chromebooks are next in line to receive a similar upgrade.
Users on the Chrome OS subreddit recently spotted an interesting detail in Google’s latest Chrome Enterprise and Education release notes. The notes for version 133 mention a new battery charge limit feature arriving with Chrome OS 134. The update is expected to drop sometime this month, though Google hasn’t provided an exact date yet.
New ChromeOS policy for battery longevityIn ChromeOS 134, we will introduce a new battery charge limit policy that will offer more optimization options, which will help extend the lifespan of Chromebooks. Administrators will still be able to set a maximum charge limit, with 100% as the default, to minimize battery degradation and improve long-term reliability. This new policy will benefit both administrators managing fleets of devices, such as in educational settings, and individual users seeking to maximize their Chromebook’s longevity. This policy will automatically apply and will require no user interaction.
According to Google’s blog post, Chrome OS 134 will allow users and administrators to set a charging cap for Chromebooks. The idea is to reduce long-term battery degradation, making this feature particularly useful for schools and businesses managing fleets of devices. Of course, individual Chromebook users who want their laptops to last longer can also take advantage of it.
If you’re happy with how your Chromebook charges now, you don’t need to do anything — 100% remains the default. But if you want to follow the growing trend of limited charge cycles for better battery health, you’ll be able to set a cap once the update arrives.
Beyond battery life improvements, Chrome OS is also gearing up for a creative upgrade. The list of upcoming features in the notes also states that as early as Chrome OS 135, Chromebook Plus models will get access to generative AI-powered wallpapers and video call backgrounds. Users will be able to pick from various templates and generate high-resolution visuals to personalize their device in just a few clicks.