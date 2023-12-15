Chromebook says "Network not available"? Here's how you can try to fix it

Losing internet access is a big problem on any modern computer or tablet, but it’s even more serious on a Chromebook , which can’t really do anything of value without going online. It might as well be a plastic and aluminum brick. Don’t panic though — if you’re seeing a “Network not available” error, we’ve got a few options for potentially solving it.

How to fix “Network not available” on a Chromebook

Some of these steps are more basic (or even generic) than others, but we’re including everything possible here for the sake of thoroughness. Some steps are also specific to certain causes of the error, so you shouldn’t necessarily run through every method on this list — just the ones that could potentially apply to you. We’ve saved the most drastic options for the end.