Google is finally banning Chrome extensions that let you jailbreak chatbots

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is tightening the screws on Chrome extensions with stricter policies that limit data collection, boost transparency, and target abusive behavior.

Extensions can only collect the data they actually need—developers can no longer gather extra user information for future or unrelated features.

AI bypass tools are officially off-limits, as Google cracks down on extensions designed to circumvent AI platform safeguards and usage limits.

Google is drawing a firmer line around what Chrome extensions can and can’t do. The company announced a new set of policy changes for the Chrome Web Store that are designed to cut down on unnecessary data collection, increase transparency and close loopholes that bad extensions could leverage.

The privacy rules in place are more difficult to misinterpret, and the rules for new kinds of services are more challenging than ever before (though the Chrome Web Store already has strict policies in place to keep extensions safe). One of the biggest changes is around user data. In the future, Google says Chrome extensions will be required to collect only the minimum amount of data necessary for their stated purpose (via PiunikaWeb). In simple terms, developers can’t hoard more user data just because it might be useful later on or help with other features.

Additionally, developers must be clear about what kind of user data their extensions are collecting, even if that data is directly related to the core purpose of the extension. The company is also asking developers to notify users when their data-handling practices change after installation, providing users a clearer view of how their information is being used over time rather than hiding those changes in updated privacy policies.

Another significant update focuses on prediction markets. Google has extended its policy on regulated goods and services to specifically prohibit Chrome extensions that facilitate or enable real money transactions that are tied to prediction market outcomes. These services have become more visible in recent years, but if they are real-money wagering through an extension, they will no longer be found in the Chrome Web Store.

The company is also reacting to the rise in services powered by AI. A brand-new policy now prohibits extensions specifically designed to bypass security protections, usage restrictions, or other safeguards implemented by AI platforms. This means developers can no longer offer tools on the Chrome Web Store that are meant to bypass limits imposed by AI providers.

Developers shouldn’t wait long to review their extensions. Google says it will start enforcing the new policies on August 1, 2026, and extensions that aren’t compliant after that could face enforcement action, including removal from the Chrome Web Store.

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