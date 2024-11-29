Chrome may soon give you an instant web store trust assessment

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google appears to be working on a new Chrome feature called “Store reviews.”

The feature uses AI to generate a “summary of reviews from independent websites.”

There may also be a button that opens up a dedicated side panel that displays all of the reviews.

I hope you’re ready for some more AI-powered summary tools. Google could be getting ready to launch a new Chrome browser feature that summarizes reviews of web-based stores.

Discovered by X (formerly Twitter) user Leopeva64, Google seems to be working on a Chrome feature called “Store reviews.” Leopeva64 discovered the feature hiding in the View page information bubble in the URL bar. This Store review tool doesn’t seem to work at the moment as it is still in development. However, clicking on it will bring up an explanation of what the feature does.

According to the blurb, Store reviews provide AI-generated summaries of “reviews from independent review websites like Trust Pilot, ScamAdvisor, Google and more.” Sites like Trust Pilot and ScamAdviser allow users to review their experiences on retail sites, letting others know if they are worth doing business with.

In addition to the review summary, Leopeva64 mentions there may also be a button you can click on to bring up a dedicated side panel. This side panel would contain all of the user reviews.

Summarization is one of the most common uses for generative AI so far. If this feature rolls out, it will join the plethora of other AI summary tools out there, like Gmail’s email summary feature.

